Comparing Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) & Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) and Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Edible Garden’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $65.09 million N/A $14.19 million ($2.14) -7.78 Edible Garden $11.55 million 0.30 -$12.45 million ($52.07) -0.03

Scheid Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden. Scheid Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edible Garden, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.5% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of Edible Garden shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -2.68% N/A N/A Edible Garden -107.71% N/A -172.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scheid Vineyards and Edible Garden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edible Garden has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 304.62%. Given Edible Garden’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards, Inc. engages in the retailing of wine. It also involved in the production of wine grapes and wine, operation of a winery facility, and the sale of bottled wine through wholesalers and directly to consumers. The firm offers red, white, reserve, library, and dessert wines. The company was founded by Alfred G. Scheid in 1971 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

