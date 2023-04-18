Comparing Lucira Health (LHDXQ) and Its Competitors

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lucira Health to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Lucira Health and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lucira Health
|$93.06 million
|-$64.83 million
|-0.05
|Lucira Health Competitors
|$466.17 million
|$9.58 million
|-52.03
Lucira Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
Institutional and Insider Ownership
57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lucira Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lucira Health
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Lucira Health Competitors
|362
|626
|1235
|19
|2.41
As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 37.65%. Given Lucira Health’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Lucira Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lucira Health
|-67.54%
|-13.55%
|-8.47%
|Lucira Health Competitors
|-1,439.59%
|-124.55%
|-31.42%
Summary
Lucira Health beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Lucira Health
Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.
