Comparing Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) and E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP)

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) and E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saga Communications and E.W. Scripps’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications $114.89 million 1.25 $9.31 million $1.52 15.46 E.W. Scripps $2.45 billion 0.32 $137.07 million $1.64 5.68

E.W. Scripps has higher revenue and earnings than Saga Communications. E.W. Scripps is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saga Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Saga Communications has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Saga Communications and E.W. Scripps, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A E.W. Scripps 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Saga Communications and E.W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications N/A N/A N/A E.W. Scripps N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Saga Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of E.W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Saga Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of E.W. Scripps shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Saga Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. E.W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Saga Communications pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. E.W. Scripps pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc. operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co. engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

