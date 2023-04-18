Comparing Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWinds and Tamino Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds -129.20% 4.34% 1.84% Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SolarWinds and Tamino Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 1 2 0 0 1.67 Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

SolarWinds presently has a consensus price target of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 28.24%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

SolarWinds has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of SolarWinds shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SolarWinds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SolarWinds and Tamino Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $719.37 million 1.93 -$929.41 million ($5.77) -1.47 Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tamino Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SolarWinds.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Tamino Minerals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarWinds

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Tamino Minerals

(Get Rating)

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

