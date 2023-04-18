Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMPX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,021,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,712.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 20,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,011,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,927,254.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,021,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,712.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock worth $355,300. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,865 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 709,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

