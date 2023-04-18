Compound (COMP) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $334.87 million and $27.30 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for $46.08 or 0.00152323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00072283 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00041982 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003282 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000578 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 46.56550248 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $25,641,140.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

