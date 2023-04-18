CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Down 19.0% in March

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.0 days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

CMPVF remained flat at C$34.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.60. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of C$34.00 and a 52 week high of C$34.74.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

