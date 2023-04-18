Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 3,167 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $104.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average is $102.57. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

