Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,548,000 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the March 15th total of 2,253,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Concordia Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance

CCRDF opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Concordia Financial Group has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of 205 branches and 5 overseas locations; and sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

Featured Articles

