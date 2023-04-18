Conflux Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $162.52 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $162.52 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001217 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,375.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.81 or 0.00335157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00072704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.00531461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.64 or 0.00439963 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,251,576 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,784,162,478.3699803 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.36556929 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $173,211,141.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

