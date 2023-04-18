Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires New Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 904,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,884,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,471,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,233 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $586,942,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,179,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,614,000 after buying an additional 563,793 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 893,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,681,000 after acquiring an additional 116,538 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter.

TLH stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.54. The stock had a trading volume of 137,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,053. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.76. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $127.11.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

