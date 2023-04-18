Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.10% of Pool worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Pool by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Pool by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Tobam increased its stake in Pool by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of POOL traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $341.56. The stock had a trading volume of 139,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.25. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $473.98.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.18.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.