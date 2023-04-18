Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after acquiring an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 229.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,724,000 after acquiring an additional 507,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.49. 785,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $352.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

