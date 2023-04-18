Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.34% of Qualys worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Qualys by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Qualys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Qualys by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

QLYS stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.25. 86,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,926. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,590,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $746,904.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,590,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,738 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,222 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

