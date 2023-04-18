Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.63.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $537.87. 159,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,585. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $553.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $524.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

