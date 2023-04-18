Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $12.73 Million Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in IDEX were worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 491.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,233. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.27.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

