Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $26.38 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.7% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,730,000 after buying an additional 452,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $495.38. 481,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $609.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $492.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

