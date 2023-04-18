Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 149.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569,272 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $47,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICSH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.19. 544,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.