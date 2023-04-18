Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,083 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 1.17% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $23,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,357,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,890,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,621,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 265,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,195. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $50.39.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

