Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,982 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises 0.9% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $34,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.07. 3,438,467 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

