Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 11,108 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,108 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.25% of Ciena worth $18,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Ciena by 115.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $48,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $169,118.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $48,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,716. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.12. 697,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,627. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $58.71. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

