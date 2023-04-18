ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after buying an additional 413,359 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $708,540,000 after buying an additional 162,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,779. The stock has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.85.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.70.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

