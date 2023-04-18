Contrasting (NYSE:GSAT) & B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

(NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A B Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for and B Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 1 0 3.00 B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares and B Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A B Communications $2.73 billion 0.13 $39.93 million $0.26 12.27

B Communications has higher revenue and earnings than .

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the telecommunications industry. It operates through the following segments: Bezeq, Pelephone Communications, Bezeq International, and DBS. The Bezeq segment provides telephony services, Internet access infrastructure services, data transmission and communication services, and wholesale service using physical infrastructure. The Pelephone Communications segment provides cellular radio-telephone services, marketing of terminal equipment, installation, operation, and maintenance of equipment and systems in the field of cellular communications. The Bezeq International segment provides internet services, international communications, and NSR. The DBS segment provides multi-channel digital TV broadcasting services for subscribers via satellite as well as over the Internet and the provision of value-added services to subscribers. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.