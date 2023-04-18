Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMMC. National Bankshares cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.73 in a report on Friday. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.64.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 3.0 %

TSE:CMMC traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,018. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$581.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total transaction of C$446,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,166,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,456,061.53. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

