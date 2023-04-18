Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Increased to C$2.60 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.64.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Up 1.5 %

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$564.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total transaction of C$446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,166,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,456,061.53. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.