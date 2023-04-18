Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.75. 205,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.02%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

