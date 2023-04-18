Copperwynd Financial LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Linde accounts for approximately 1.1% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.28. 286,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.75 and a 200 day moving average of $325.96. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $365.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

