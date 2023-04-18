Copperwynd Financial LLC Reduces Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.31. 172,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,338. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $352.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.