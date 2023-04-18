Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 620 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.77. 479,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,997. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.04 and a 200-day moving average of $138.97. The stock has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.