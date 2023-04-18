Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 0.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.60.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $904.14. The stock had a trading volume of 61,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,534. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $838.59 and its 200 day moving average is $817.67. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $907.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

