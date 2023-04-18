Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 77,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 111,751 shares.The stock last traded at $11.40 and had previously closed at $11.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

About Corporación América Airports

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

