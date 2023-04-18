Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 77,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 111,751 shares.The stock last traded at $11.40 and had previously closed at $11.40.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.
About Corporación América Airports
Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.
