Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CJREF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.74.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

CJREF opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 21.17%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.26%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

