Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CJR.B. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$2.10 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.46.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$276.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.07. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$1.34 and a 1 year high of C$4.66.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

