Costello Asset Management INC Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Costello Asset Management INC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

