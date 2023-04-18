Costello Asset Management INC Decreases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,917 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.11. 980,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,330. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $117.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.24.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

