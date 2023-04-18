Costello Asset Management INC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Costello Asset Management INC cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for approximately 2.0% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 515,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,365. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.49. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

