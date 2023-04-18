Costello Asset Management INC Sells 1,457 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in UGI were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 3,611.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,923 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of UGI by 73.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of UGI by 87.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 324,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,105. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. UGI’s payout ratio is 163.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

