Costello Asset Management INC Sells 2,120 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Costello Asset Management INC cut its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Middleby makes up 1.1% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth $89,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MIDD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.14.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.54. 142,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.52. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $163.10.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

