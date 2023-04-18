Covea Finance Decreases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Covea Finance lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.9% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $39,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.58 and its 200 day moving average is $202.15. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

