Covea Finance Has $22.81 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Covea Finance lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2,407.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 560,260 shares during the quarter. Covea Finance’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $22,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 693,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

