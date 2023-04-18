Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 2,945.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,525,653 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 358,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 131,556 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 76,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CS shares. StockNews.com lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CS traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. 6,942,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,164,816. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0547 per share. This is a boost from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.