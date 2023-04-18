Critical Analysis: IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) and Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) and Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IMI and Enerflex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMI $2.57 billion 1.79 $269.93 million N/A N/A Enerflex $1.78 billion 0.42 -$77.64 million ($0.66) -9.21

IMI has higher revenue and earnings than Enerflex.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMI 2 3 0 0 1.60 Enerflex 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IMI and Enerflex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Enerflex has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 93.26%. Given Enerflex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enerflex is more favorable than IMI.

Dividends

IMI pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Enerflex pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Enerflex pays out -10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares IMI and Enerflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMI N/A N/A N/A Enerflex -5.51% 0.87% 0.44%

Summary

Enerflex beats IMI on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications. This division offers actuators, air preparation products, pressure switches, and fittings; pneumatic, hydraulic, electric, and vacuum motion solutions; solenoid valves, angle-seat valves, motorized valves, and systems for dust filters; miniature fluid control solutions; precise and accurate syringes, syringe pumps, and rotary valves; cab chassis, powertrain solutions, stainless steel valves and regulators, and emergency shutdown controls; and stainless steel valves and regulators, nuclear class valves, and emergency shutdown controls. It provides its products under the Norgren, Bimba, Buschjost, FAS, Herion, Kloehn, Adaptas, and Maxseal brands. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers specialized valves and actuators to the fossil power, oil and gas, petrochemical, nuclear, marine, and pharmaceutical markets under the IMI Bopp & Reuther, IMI CCI, IMI Fluid Kinetics, IMI NH, IMI Orton, IMI Remosa, IMI STI, IMI TH Jansen, IMI Thompson Valves, IMI Truflo Marine, IMI Truflo Rona, IMI PBM, and IMI Z&J brands. The IMI Hydronic Engineering division provides products for hydronic distribution systems, which deliver heating and cooling systems to the residential and commercial building sectors. This segment offers balancing and control solutions, thermostatic control systems, and pressure maintenance systems, dirt and air separators, and pressure step degassers under the IMI Pneumatex, IMI TA, IMI Flow Design, IMI Heimeier, and IMI Aero-Dynamiek brands. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment. The Rest of the World segment involves in the installation of large-scale process equipment, after-market services, including parts distribution, operations, maintenance, overhaul services, and rentals of compression and processing equipment. The Canada segment consists of manufacturing natural gas compression, processing, and electric power equipment, as well as providing after-market mechanical service, parts, compression, and power generation rentals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

