Critical Analysis: Nutex Health (NUTX) versus Its Competitors

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) is one of 188 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nutex Health to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -323.43% -27.74% -13.59% Nutex Health Competitors -38.50% -144.96% -3.39%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nutex Health Competitors 775 4719 10089 253 2.62

Nutex Health currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 279.79%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.78%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutex Health and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $219.29 million -$424.78 million -0.75 Nutex Health Competitors $4.00 billion $50.55 million -20.96

Nutex Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health. Nutex Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Nutex Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nutex Health rivals beat Nutex Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc. operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care. The Population Health Division establishes and operates independent physician associations and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real State Division includes owning a land and hospital buildings which are leased to the hospital entities The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

