Critical Comparison: Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) & América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV)

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cogeco and América Móvil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cogeco
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|América Móvil
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
Cogeco presently has a consensus price target of $84.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.05%. América Móvil has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.43%. Given Cogeco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cogeco is more favorable than América Móvil.
Dividends
Institutional & Insider Ownership
71.4% of Cogeco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of América Móvil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Cogeco and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cogeco
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|América Móvil
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Cogeco and América Móvil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cogeco
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$4.24
|10.37
|América Móvil
|$844,501.00
|N/A
|N/A
|$21.76
|0.95
América Móvil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogeco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
América Móvil beats Cogeco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Cogeco
Cogeco, Inc. is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments. The company was founded by Henri Audet on July 24, 1957 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.
About América Móvil
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia). Its products and services include wireless voice, wireless data and value-added services, fixed voice, fixed data, broadband and IT services, Pay TV and over-the-top (OTT) services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
