Critical Comparison: Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) & América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV)

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cogeco and América Móvil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogeco 0 1 0 0 2.00 América Móvil 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cogeco presently has a consensus price target of $84.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.05%. América Móvil has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.43%. Given Cogeco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cogeco is more favorable than América Móvil.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cogeco pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. América Móvil pays an annual dividend of $3.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.4%. Cogeco pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. América Móvil pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. América Móvil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. América Móvil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

71.4% of Cogeco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of América Móvil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cogeco and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogeco N/A N/A N/A América Móvil N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cogeco and América Móvil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogeco N/A N/A N/A $4.24 10.37 América Móvil $844,501.00 N/A N/A $21.76 0.95

América Móvil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogeco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

América Móvil beats Cogeco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogeco

Cogeco, Inc. is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments. The company was founded by Henri Audet on July 24, 1957 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia). Its products and services include wireless voice, wireless data and value-added services, fixed voice, fixed data, broadband and IT services, Pay TV and over-the-top (OTT) services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

