Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 52-Week High at $143.64

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.64 and last traded at $142.74, with a volume of 575146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CROX. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Crocs Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,571 shares of company stock worth $4,797,996 over the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 897,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,452,000 after acquiring an additional 325,066 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $2,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,738,000 after buying an additional 178,502 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

