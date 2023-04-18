Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $97.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Barclays raised their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $124.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.94.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.08%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

