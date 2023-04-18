D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Stock Price Up 1.3%

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 198.95 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.44). 7,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 59,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.41).

D4t4 Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 220.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of £78.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,750.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16.

About D4t4 Solutions



D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.

