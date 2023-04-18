Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Up 28.7% in March

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

Daimler Truck stock remained flat at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,471. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. Daimler Truck has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $17.56.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

