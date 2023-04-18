DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $15.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.65. DAVIDsTEA has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
