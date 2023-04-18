DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $15.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.65. DAVIDsTEA has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.70.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

