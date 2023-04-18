DeepBrain Chain Price Tops $0.0040 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $12.74 million and $815,430.54 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

